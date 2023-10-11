Arctic Open: PV Sindhu enters second round

Vantaa: In badminton, India’s ace player PV Sindhu entered the second round of women’s singles of the Arctic Open 2023 in Vantaa, Finland. The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan by ‘21-13, 21-6’ in the first round.

This is the 19th head-to-head match between the two players. PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara for the 10th time.

In the other women’s singles match, Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium by ‘18-21, 22-20, 21-18’. Kashyap, ranked 41st, will face world No. 11 Wang Zhiyi of China in the round of 16.

Harshit Agarwal lost the qualifying fixture to Joakim Oldorff of Finland by ‘ 21-19, 21-12’ in the men’s singles. In the mixed doubles, the Indian duo of K Sai Pratheek and Tanisha Crasto made it to the round of 32. They defeated Danish pair Andreas Sondergaard-Iben Bergstein in the qualifying round.