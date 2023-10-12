Anticipated Vande Bharat Inauguration to Varanasi for Durga Puja

The Indian Railways has made a significant announcement regarding the imminent introduction of a new Vande Bharat train route, connecting the sacred city of Varanasi with Tatanagar in Jamshedpur. While the exact inauguration date remains undisclosed, sources indicate that the train is set to commence its operations around the auspicious period of Durga Puja. This newly established train service will consist of eight coaches and is scheduled to run six days a week.

The journey is expected to embark from Tatanagar at the early hour of 6 am, ultimately arriving in Varanasi at approximately 1.50 pm. Upon its return journey, the train will leave Varanasi at 2.35 pm and arrive back in Jamshedpur at 10 pm. Covering a distance of 574 kilometers, this route is estimated to take roughly 8 hours to complete. Notable stations on this express route include Purulia station, Bokaro Steel City station, Gaya junction, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya station.

In a separate announcement, the railway authorities revealed plans to introduce another Vande Bharat Express (VBE) between Lucknow and Dehradun. This service will run from Lucknow Junction Railway Station to Dehradun in the morning and make its return journey in the evening.

As passengers eagerly await further details and fare information, it is anticipated that this information will be released during the Navaratri festival. While precise pricing is yet to be confirmed, it is speculated to fall within the range of Rs 1200 to Rs 1800. Similar to the Varanasi route, this Vande Bharat Express is also set to consist of eight coaches.

Furthermore, responding to the growing demand from the public, the Indian Railways recently extended the route of the Indore-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers.