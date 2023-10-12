Cabinet Approves ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ Initiative

The Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has given the green light to establish an autonomous body called ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY-Bharat) with a central goal of promoting youth-led development. This autonomous government body, ‘Mera Yuva Bharat,’ is designed to grant India’s young population access to resources, opportunities, and aid in nurturing them to be active contributors to their communities and the nation as a whole.

Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur provided insights into this decision, stating that ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ serves as a comprehensive technological mechanism to expand the horizons of opportunities for individuals in the age bracket of 15-29 years, aligning with the National Youth Policy’s definition of ‘youth.’ It will also encompass programs specifically targeted at adolescents aged 10-19 years. ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ will operate as a “phygital platform,” combining physical activities with digital connectivity, enabling youth to be part of various schemes and programs. The primary aim is to offer equitable access to resources and opportunities, enabling them to pursue their aspirations and contribute to a developed India across various government domains.

In this new setup, young people will act as bridges, connecting the government and citizens, functioning as “Yuva Setu.” ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ aims to harness the boundless energy of youth for nation-building and achieve youth-led development by instilling a sense of duty and service during the ‘Amrit Kaal.’