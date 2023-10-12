Here’s a tasty Vegan Mushroom Noodles recipe:

Ingredients:

– 8 ounces of your favorite noodles (such as spaghetti or rice noodles)

– 2 cups sliced mushrooms (button or cremini)

– 1 small onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil

– 1/4 cup vegetable broth

– 1/4 cup coconut milk

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce or tamari (for a gluten-free option)

– 1 teaspoon sesame oil

– 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to your spice preference)

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Chopped fresh cilantro and sliced green onions for garnish

Instructions:

1. Cook the noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a large skillet or wok, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the chopped onion and sauté until it becomes translucent.

3. Add the minced garlic and sliced mushrooms to the skillet. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the mushrooms become tender and start to brown.

4. Pour in the vegetable broth, coconut milk, soy sauce (or tamari), sesame oil, and red pepper flakes. Stir well to combine all the ingredients.

5. Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Add the cooked noodles to the skillet and toss them in the mushroom and coconut sauce. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to heat the noodles through.

7. Serve the vegan mushroom noodles in bowls, garnished with fresh cilantro and sliced green onions.

Enjoy your savory and creamy vegan mushroom noodles! You can also customize this recipe with your favorite vegetables or tofu for added protein.