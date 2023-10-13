Oppo launches clamshell-style foldable smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched its new clamshell-style foldable smartphone in India. The handset named ‘Oppo Find N3 Flip’ will be available in Cream Gold, Misty Pink, Sleek Black colours and will go on sale via Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, and retail stores across the country starting October 22 at 6pm IST. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 94,999. Oppo users will get additional Rs. 8,000 off on exchange and there will also be up to Rs. 12,000 cashback offers.

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) Oppo Find N3 Flip runs on Android 13 with Oppo’s ColorOS 13.2 skin on top. It features a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080×2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED inner screen with a dynamic refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The 3.26-inch (382×720 pixels) cover display has an AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 900 nits. The Oppo Find N3 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip with an ARM Immortalis-G715 MC11 GPU. It has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Also Read: Nokia launches new variant of G42 5G in India: Price, specifications

The Oppo Find N3 Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture. It also has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a Sony IMX581 sensor and an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a Sony IMX709 sensor and an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel camera, located on the inner screen, with a Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include a proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and compass. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.