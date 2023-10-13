Parvathy Thiruvothu Gratefully Recalls PVG’s Endearing Kindness

Parvathy Thiruvothu, renowned for her pivotal role in the film ‘Notebook’ directed by Rosshan Anddrews, fondly remembers her association with the late P V Gangadharan, the producer of this hit movie. She took to social media to express her heartfelt sentiments, stating, “Ever gentle, ever compassionate. Always under the grace of your warm blessings, my parents and I will never forget how gracious and kind you have always been,” in honor of the veteran producer who passed away in Kozhikode on Friday.

In ‘Notebook,’ a groundbreaking 2006 Malayalam film that challenged societal norms, Parvathy portrayed Pooja, an ambitious 11th-grade student. Rosshan Anddrews, the director, attributes much of the film’s success to Gangadharan, affectionately known as PVG, who wholeheartedly supported the project. In an interview with Onmanorama, the director emphasized, “It is no small thing that PVG sir was willing to back this project, which had all new faces. He was willing to spend a huge sum of money on the project despite this. We held several campaigns with these new faces. Notebook became a star movie, only because of PVG sir.” He further noted that many of the newcomers who made their debut in the film later became prominent figures in the film industry.