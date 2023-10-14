Boost Your Pre-Workout Energy with This Healthy Juice Recipe

Here’s a healthy juice recipe to fuel your workout:

Ingredients:

– 1 large carrot

– 1 apple

– 1 small beetroot

– 1 celery stalk

– 1-inch piece of ginger

– 1 lemon

Instructions:

1. Wash and peel the carrot, apple, and beetroot.

2. Cut them into smaller pieces to make it easier for your juicer.

3. Wash the celery stalk and ginger.

4. Cut the lemon in half and remove the seeds.

5. Juice all the ingredients in a juicer.

6. Stir the juice to ensure it’s well mixed.

7. Pour it into a glass and enjoy your pre-workout juice.

This juice provides a good balance of carbohydrates from the fruits and vegetables, along with a burst of energy from the natural sugars. The ginger can help with digestion, and the beetroot adds a rich color and may help improve exercise performance. Drink this juice about 30 minutes before your workout for a healthy energy boost.