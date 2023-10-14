Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth Won’t Reunite: Reports

There were speculations in the recent past about the potential reunion of director Aishwaryaa and actor Dhanush, with the support of superstar Rajinikanth. However, recent reports from Hindustan Times have confirmed that the couple has made the official decision to part ways, and their focus is on co-parenting their two children. This announcement came in January of the previous year, surprising their fans as Aishwaryaa and Dhanush decided to separate after an 18-year marriage, leading to ongoing discussions regarding their choice to delay divorce proceedings.

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently engrossed in the post-production work for her directorial project, ‘Lal Salaam’. This upcoming Tamil-language film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the Lyca Productions banner. ‘Lal Salaam’ features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in leading roles, with a special appearance by Rajinikanth himself. A R Rahman is composing the musical score for the film, while Vishnu Rangaswamy is in charge of cinematography. The film is set for a theatrical release in January 2024.

As for Dhanush, his next venture is a period-action adventure film titled ‘Captain Miller’, written and directed by Arun Matheswaran.