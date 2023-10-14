Israeli Strikes in Lebanon: Journalist Killed, Six Injured

A Reuters news videographer, Issam Abdallah, lost his life in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon on Friday. Reuters expressed their sorrow, stating, “We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed.”

Tragically, at least six other journalists were wounded during the incident. An Associated Press photographer present at the scene bore witness to the tragic sight of the deceased journalist and the injured, some of whom were swiftly transported to hospitals via ambulances. Harrowing images captured the charred remains of a vehicle.

Among the wounded, Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV reported that two of its employees, Elie Brakhya and reporter Carmen Joukhadar, were affected.

This devastating event transpired amid an exchange of gunfire along the Lebanon-Israel border, involving Israeli troops and members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group. Tensions have been escalating in the region, with sporadic acts of violence following an attack by the militant Palestinian group, Hamas, on southern Israel.

Journalists from across the globe have been converging on Lebanon due to concerns that a full-blown conflict could erupt between Hezbollah and Israel.

Issam was an integral part of the Reuters crew operating in southern Lebanon, providing a live video feed. Reuters is actively seeking additional information, collaborating with regional authorities, and extending support to Issam’s family and colleagues during this distressing time.