Partial reopening of Kaziranga National Park for tourists on Sunday

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam will commence a partial reopening for tourists starting on Sunday, focusing on two of its four ranges. Due to the current adverse weather conditions affecting road accessibility, authorities will permit tourists to engage in jeep safaris in the central Kohora and the western Bagori ranges. These safaris will include routes to Bimoli Tiniali via Donga Tower in the western range and from Mihimukh via Daflang Tower to Vaichamari junction in the central range. The partial reopening comes with the provision that both ranges will be closed every Wednesday afternoon, according to an order by Eastern Assam Wildlife Division DFO Arun Vignesh.

The elephant safari within the national park, renowned for its one-horned rhinoceros population, will remain suspended until further notice. Notably, all four ranges of the reserve forest – Kohora, Bagori, Agoratoli, and Burapahar – have been off-limits to tourists since May. During this period, both elephant and jeep safaris have been halted to account for monsoon-induced flooding inside the park, which lasts from May to October.

This partial reopening aims to accommodate tourists in two of Kaziranga’s ranges, given the ongoing challenges posed by weather conditions and flood-related concerns.