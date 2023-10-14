Rahul criticises BRS for job applicant’s suicide as ‘murder of young people’s aspirations’

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the accused suicide of a 23-year-old lady who was studying for competitive examinations was not a suicide but rather the murder of young people’s hopes and aspirations as the Congress criticised the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government in Telangana on Saturday.

According to Gandhi, the ‘BJP Rishtedar Samithi – BRS – and BJP together have ruined the state with their incompetence’ over the past ten years. ‘The Congress government in Telangana will release a job calendar, reorganise TSPSC on the lines of UPSC in 1 month and fill 2 lakh vacant government posts within a year – this is a guarantee,’ he said.

The 23-year-old woman, who was preparing for competitive exams, allegedly committed herself at her dormitory in Hyderabad’s Ashok Nagar, setting off protests from those looking for government jobs under the BRS regime.

When word of the woman’s passing spread on Friday night, many students organised demonstrations in the area and sang anti-state slogans. Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, expressed shock and distress at the suicide.

‘Shocked and deeply anguished by the suicide of a 23-year-old girl student in Telangana, who reportedly took the drastic step to end her life due to repeated postponements and irregularities in the State Public Service Commission Exams,’ Kharge said on X.

Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family during this time of sorrow and rage, he said. ‘Thousands of young aspirants in Telangana are frustrated and enraged due to the rank apathy of the BRS government in conducting examinations,’ he stated.

‘Youngsters of Telangana hold the corrupt, inept and inefficient BRS Govt accountable and will oust it from power in the state,’ Kharge stated. Gandhi expressed his sadness over the news of the Hyderabad student’s suicide in a post on the social media platform X in Hindi.

The former Congress leader declared, ‘This is not a suicide, it is a murder—of the dreams, hopes, and aspirations of the youth.’ ‘The youth of Telangana today are completely devastated by unemployment,’ he remarked.

According to a police officer who spoke to the media, the woman apologised to her parents for being unable to help them in the suicide note that was found.