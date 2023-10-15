In Maharashtra, speeding minibus rear-ends container,12 dead, 23 injured

In the early hours of Sunday, a speeding minibus struck a container on the Samruddhi Motorway in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, formerly known as Aurangabad, inflicting at least 12 fatalities and 23 injuries, according to authorities.

An official reported that the private bus was carrying 35 people. According to him, the collision happened at roughly 12.30 am in the district’s Vaijapur sector of the motorway, which is about 350 kilometres from Mumbai.

The wheels spun out of the bus driver’s control. The official claimed that as a result, the bus struck the container from the back side. Twelve travellers died. The deceased include a young girl, six women, and five males.

According to the official, 23 further people suffered injuries and were sent to a government hospital.