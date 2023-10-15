Is Anirudh monopolizing his compositions, stifling chances for other vocalists?

Anirudh Ravichander, undoubtedly one of the most sought-after music directors in Tamil cinema, has consistently delivered compositions that resonate with the audience and complement larger-than-life narratives starring superstars. However, a growing sentiment among his listeners suggests that he may be overusing his own voice in his compositions.

The criticism gained momentum with the release of ‘Anbenum,’ a song from the movie ‘Leo,’ in which Anirudh himself sang alongside Lothika. Many believe that his insistence on singing all the songs he composes is depriving talented vocalists of opportunities. This issue has sparked active discussions on social media, with some questioning whether Anirudh’s actions are indicative of megalomaniacal tendencies.

In recent films, a significant proportion of his compositions feature Anirudh as the vocalist. This hasn’t been well-received by many of his die-hard fans. In ‘Leo,’ he lent his voice to two songs, and in ‘Jailer,’ he collaborated with Shilpa Rao for the popular ‘Kavala’ song.

Ironically, Anirudh himself claimed in a recent interview with the national media that he isn’t interested in singing and considers himself a subpar vocalist. He explained that it was the popularity of some of his songs that led him to accept his role as a singer. He also mentioned his willingness to sing for other composers without seeking substantial remuneration, emphasizing the value he places on the experience over money.

While recent reports have indicated that he is the highest-paid music director in the country, with a fee of 10 crores per film, surpassing AR Rahman’s previous record of 8 crores, there is a lack of clarity regarding his compensation for singing.