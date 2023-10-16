Three’s Company star Suzanne Somers dies after long battle with cancer

Renowned actress Suzanne Somers, celebrated for her roles in popular sitcoms such as Three’s Company and Step by Step, has passed away. Suzanne succumbed to cancer on Sunday, October 15th, ending her resilient 23-year battle with the disease. She was 76 years old at the time of her passing.

Surrounded by her family, Suzanne Somers took her last breath at her home in Palm Springs, marking the conclusion of a long and brave fight against an aggressive form of breast cancer. R. Couri Hay, her publicist, conveyed the news in an official statement, emphasizing her courageous battle against the illness.

Suzanne’s passing came just one day before her 77th birthday, which would have been on October 16th. Her family had gathered to commemorate this special occasion but instead found themselves commemorating her remarkable life while expressing their gratitude to her countless fans and followers who cherished her dearly.

Suzanne Somers will be remembered for her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry and her unwavering spirit in the face of adversity. She leaves behind a legacy of beloved characters and a multitude of fans who will forever hold her in their hearts.