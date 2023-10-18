Acer launches e-scooter in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Taiwan-based hardware and electronics brand, Acer has launched its first e-scooter in the Indian market. It is called the MUVI 125 4G. The new e-scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). The e-scooter has been developed by a Mumbai-based EV startup named Think Ebikego. Interested customers can now pre-book the vehicle from the company’s official website.

The MUVI 125 4G comes with a sleek design with a stylish road appearance, featuring a circular LED headlight setup, LED turn indicators, single-piece seating arrangement and decent foot space.

The electric two-wheeler has a conventional telescopic front fork and is equipped with a single, offset mono-shock at the back. It has disc brakes on both sides front and back. The brand has not shared the mechanic’s details as yet