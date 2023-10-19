India-France Military subcommittee explores ways to enhance Defence Relations

In an effort to further bolster their defense relations, the India-France Military Sub-Committee (MSC) convened for a two-day meeting on October 16 and 17, hosted at the Air Force Station in New Delhi. Notably, these discussions coincided with the inauguration of the India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defense dialogue. According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions centered around the introduction of fresh initiatives within the framework of their existing bilateral defense cooperation and the reinforcement of ongoing defense collaborations. This year holds significance as it marks the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. The India-France Military Sub-Committee serves as a platform for advancing defense cooperation between the two nations through regular strategic and operational-level dialogues between the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters and the Joint Staff Headquarters of the French Armed Forces.

The 21st edition of the military sub-committee meeting was characterized by a friendly, warm, and cordial atmosphere, as described by the ministry. It should be noted that the co-chairs for this meeting included Air Vice-Marshal Ashish Vohra from the Indian side, serving as the Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff (Military Cooperation) at Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters, and Major General Eric Peltier representing the French side in his capacity as the General Officer at International Military Relations of the Joint Staff. In addition to these discussions, the inaugural India-UK 2+2 Foreign and Defense Dialogue was also convened in Delhi on October 16, functioning as a mechanism to comprehensively assess all facets of the India-UK strategic partnership. The Indian delegation was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, Joint Secretary Europe West at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Defence.