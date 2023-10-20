Warner and Marsh Centuries Propel Australia in ICC World Cup

David Warner capitalized on a fortunate escape early on, helping Australia amass a total of 338/4 in 44 overs against Pakistan during the ICC World Cup on Friday. Warner, initially on 10 runs, received a lifeline when Usama Mir dropped a straightforward catch off Shaheen Afridi’s delivery. The partnership between Warner and Mitchell Marsh thrived, accumulating 259 runs in just 34 overs for the opening wicket.

Mitchell Marsh’s impressive performance came to an end when Afridi dismissed him for 121, displaying excellent batting with 10 fours and nine sixes in his 108-ball innings. Afridi continued his impact by sending Glenn Maxwell back to the pavilion with a first-ball duck. Steve Smith was also caught and bowled by Usama for just seven runs.

Warner, the star of the show, eventually departed after an explosive innings, scoring 163 off 124 balls, featuring 14 fours and nine sixes. In this game, Australia retained their starting lineup, while Pakistan introduced Usama in place of Shadab Khan. With two wins from three games, Pakistan stands strong, while Australia, a five-time champion, has secured one victory in their three matches.

The lineups for both teams were as follows:

**Australia:** David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

**Pakistan:** Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.