An eerie ‘Mermaid’ spotted in Papua New Guinea leaves experts bewildered

A mysterious and eerie creature resembling a “mermaid” has been found washed up on the shores of Papua New Guinea, leaving experts puzzled and searching for answers. Unfortunately, local residents on a remote island buried the enigmatic creature before a DNA sample could be collected, leaving scientists with only images captured at the scene and initially shared on a Facebook post, according to reports from the New York Post.

The strange white mass in question is reminiscent of a “globster,” a term used for massive marine flesh masses that are occasionally discovered in various states of decay on beaches. However, experts hold varying opinions on the nature of this discovery. Environmental scientist Helene Marsh suggests that the lifeless lump is more likely a deceased animal than a human.

The photos of this enigmatic creature found on the shores of Papua New Guinea have only deepened the mystery, leaving experts grappling with different theories.

One theory posits that it could be a highly decomposed cetacean, such as a whale or dolphin, which is known to turn ghostly white after death. There is also the suggestion of a potential dugong, an aquatic mammal.

Erich Hoyt from Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the UK acknowledges the possibility of it being a dugong, often referred to as a sea cow. However, he is confident that the creature has been dead for several weeks.

Marine biologist Gregory Skomal initially suspected a large shark but later ruled it out based on anatomical features. He believes the shape of the tail and the location of the flippers indicate that it is a cetacean. Jens Currie, the chief scientist of Hawaii’s Pacific Whale Foundation, points to the blubber, further supporting the conclusion that it is likely a marine mammal.