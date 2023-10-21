Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Returning Home After 4-Year Absence Today

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to return to his homeland after four years of self-imposed exile in London. This return marks the beginning of his party’s campaign, just three months ahead of a general election. On Saturday, the 73-year-old veteran politician will lead a rally in Lahore, having arrived from Dubai on a chartered plane carrying about 194 people from his party and media organizations.

While Sharif remains under conviction for corruption and had been sentenced to 14 years in prison, a court recently barred his arrest until his appearance in court on Tuesday. Despite his legal restrictions preventing him from running for election or holding public office, his party intends to appeal and hopes for him to become prime minister once again.

Sharif’s primary rival in this upcoming election is Imran Khan, who, despite his imprisonment, remains popular among the populace. Khan, too, is disqualified from the elections due to his graft conviction in August, though he has appealed the decision.

Sharif’s return occurs during a severe economic crisis in Pakistan, with skyrocketing inflation and plummeting growth rates. His record in pursuing economic growth and development contrasts with the challenges faced by Pakistan’s economy today.

Nawaz Sharif has repeatedly claimed that he was removed from power at the military’s behest due to his disagreements with top generals, who wield significant influence in Pakistani politics. He alleges that the military supported Khan in the 2018 general election, a claim both Khan and the military deny. However, their relationship soured in 2022, leading to a political showdown that has created a political opening for Sharif.

The military, while officially denying political interference, plays a pivotal role in Pakistani politics. Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Center, notes that maintaining a positive relationship with the army is often essential in Pakistani politics. Sharif’s current relatively cordial relationship with the military could work to his political advantage.

In summary, Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan after four years of exile carries significant political implications as he seeks to revive his political career in a challenging and evolving landscape.