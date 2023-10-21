Homemade cheeseball recipe

Cheese balls are a delightful snack or appetizer that’s perfect for cheese lovers. Here’s a simple recipe to make them at home:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup of grated cheddar cheese

– 1/2 cup of mozzarella cheese

– 1/4 cup of finely chopped bell peppers (red and green)

– 2 tablespoons of finely chopped onions

– 2 tablespoons of finely chopped fresh coriander (cilantro)

– 1-2 green chilies, finely chopped (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder (adjust to taste)

– 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt (adjust to taste)

– 1 cup of breadcrumbs

– 1/2 cup of all-purpose flour

– 1/2 cup of water

– Oil for frying

**Instructions:**

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the grated cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, finely chopped bell peppers, onions, green chilies, fresh coriander, red chili powder, black pepper powder, and salt. Mix everything well until it forms a dough-like mixture.

2. Take small portions of the cheese mixture and roll them into small balls. You can make them as big or as small as you like.

3. In a separate bowl, prepare a batter by mixing the all-purpose flour and water until you get a smooth, lump-free consistency.

4. Dip each cheese ball into the flour batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.

5. Roll the coated cheese ball in breadcrumbs, making sure it’s evenly covered.

6. Heat oil in a deep frying pan. Once the oil is hot, carefully add the coated cheese balls one by one. Fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy. It should take about 2-3 minutes.

7. Using a slotted spoon, remove the fried cheese balls from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

8. Serve the cheese balls hot with your favorite dipping sauce or chutney.