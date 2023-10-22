Essential Diwali Eye Care Tips for a Bright Celebration

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated with great enthusiasm worldwide. However, the dazzling festivities can pose risks to our eyes, especially due to increased air pollution. According to a report by IQAir, India ranks eighth globally in air pollution, and Diwali exacerbates this issue, potentially causing discomfort and eye problems.

Dr. Ajay Sharma of Eye-Q, warns about firecrackers, saying, “Avoid direct gazing at fireworks to prevent vision damage. Stand back and wear protective eyewear for safety.” Precautions are also needed during Diwali cleaning, with dust and debris risking eye irritation. Dr. Ajay advises using a face mask and proper ventilation.

He also cautions against cleaning agents, recommending following instructions, using eye protection if needed, and rinsing eyes with water in case of contact. Staying hydrated is vital for eye health, as dehydration can lead to dry eyes and discomfort during Diwali’s festivities.

Using artificial tears and air purifiers can help combat dryness in the air. Prolonged activities, especially involving screens, can cause eye strain. Dr. Ajay suggests following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break, and focus on an object at least 20 feet away to alleviate eye strain and ensure eye well-being during Diwali celebrations.