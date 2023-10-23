Gautami Tadimala resigned from BJP claimed, ‘Not only do I not have support, but…’

Actress Gautami Tadimala left the BJP, alleging that senior party members were aiding a con artist who had stolen her belongings. Taking her plight to ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Gautami said that she had been a BJP member for the last 25 years and had put in serious effort.

Along with this, Gautami asserted that she had given management of her properties to a guy named C Alagappan, who had befriended her 20 years earlier. ‘I entrusted him with the sale of my lands and it was just recently that I discovered he had defrauded me of the same. All while pretending to welcome me and my daughter as a part of his family,’ said Gautami.

She continued by saying that she was devastated to learn that her party did not back her and that certain top members were assisting Alagappan while a protracted court case was in progress.

CM MK Stalin, the Police Department, and the Judicial System will allegedly deliver the justice Gautami is seeking, she claimed. ‘It is shattering to realise that there is complete lack of support and, moreover, that several senior members of the BJP have been enabling Alagappan to dodge justice and abscond since the last 40 days even after FIRs have been filed,’ said Gautami.