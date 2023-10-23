Personal mobile number of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaked online

A report claims that the personal mobile number of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was just published online. Internet users shared an audio recording of the phone ringing and Sunak’s voicemail message responding on social media, bringing attention to the issue.

According to a report in The Sun, Downing Street or the UK Prime Minister’s Office has declined to comment on this situation, citing a security concern.

The report said that, Rishi Sunak has had this mobile number for years, including during his time as Chancellor and the leadership contest last year.

Sunak received a unique number when he took office about a year ago. However, a recent YouTube video seems to indicate that the original personal number is still in use.

This discovery comes after an earlier instance in which Sunak told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry that he was unable to give WhatsApp conversations exchanged from this number. The inquiry was established to look into the UK’s reaction to the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Rishi Sunak said that because he had moved phones frequently and had not backed up these communications, he was unable to access them.

This is not the first time a prime minister’s phone number has been made available to the general public. After it was discovered that Boris Johnson’s phone number had been posted online for 15 years, security concerns led to the recommendation that he stop using his personal phone in May 2021. Due to Johnson forgetting his passcode, the procedure of recovering his messages for the Covid-19 investigation became extremely challenging.