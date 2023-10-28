Diwali 2023: BSE announces Muhurat trading session

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will host 1-hour special Muhurat trading for the new Samvat . BSE and NSE will host the one-hour special Muhurat trading on November 12. The session will start at 6pm and end at 7:15pm, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session.

This sessions mark the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year, also known as Samvat. It is believed that conducting trading during the auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth to investors. All trades executed during the Muhurat trading session are settled on the same day.

Trading would take place across various segments like equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) in the same time slot. The exchanges will remain closed on November 14 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

During the last two Mahurat Trading sessions, stock markets have closed higher Day. Both Sensex and Nifty gained 0.88% each on the Muhurat Trading in 2022, while in 2021 the two indices moved up by 0.49% each.