ISL Match Ends in a Draw: Mumbai City vs. Hyderabad

In a pulsating Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Saturday, Mumbai City FC found themselves locked in a 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC. The match took a dramatic turn early on when Mumbai’s goalkeeper, Phurba Lachenp, received a red card just seven minutes into the game.

Hyderabad’s Joe Knowles seized the opportunity to break the deadlock, but Lachenpa’s challenge outside the 18-yard box resulted in his ejection. “The referee had no hesitation in flashing the red card,” said the announcer.

The Islanders quickly adjusted to their numerical disadvantage, with head coach Des Buckingham replacing Vikram Pratap Singh with Mohammed Nawaz. They reorganized their midfield to thwart Hyderabad’s advances, while attackers like Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart relentlessly pursued the opening goal.

As the match approached its final 15 minutes, Stewart played a well-timed through ball to Bipin, whose shot was blocked by Gurmeet Singh. Surprisingly, Hyderabad’s Manoj Mohammed inadvertently redirected the ball into the net.

Mumbai demonstrated great resilience in fending off Hyderabad’s attempts to score. Still, the numerical advantage proved decisive for Hyderabad, as Knowles found the net from a narrow angle, with the ball taking a deflection off Tiri in the 96th minute of the game. This thrilling encounter ended in a hard-fought draw.