Public sector bank launches lifetime zero balance savings account: Details

Mumbai: Leading public sector bank in the country, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a new lifetime zero balance savings account this festive season. The Bob introduced its ‘BoB LITE Savings Account with a Lifetime Zero Balance facility’ as a part of its ‘BoB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang’ campaign.

Through this account the customers can enjoy all the banking services without the requirement of maintaining minimum balance. Customers can also opt for a free RuPay Platinum Debit Card. Customers must maintain a nominal Quarterly Average Balance (QAB) in the account. Eligible account holders can also avail a lifetime free credit card.

Also Read: Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker secures Paris Olympics quota for India

The features of the bob LITE Savings Account include:

1. Lifetime zero balance savings account.

2. Can be opened by any resident individual, including minors (above 10 years of age).

3. Lifetime free RuPay Platinum Debit Card with the following nominal Quarterly Average Balance (QAB) requirements:

For Metro/Urban Branch: Rs 3,000

For Semi-Urban Branch: Rs 2,000

For Rural Branch: Rs 1,000

During the festive season, Bank of Baroda cardholders can avail special offers and discounts from brands like Reliance Digital, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Amazon, BookMyShow, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, and more. The festive campaign will run until December 31, 2023.

The valid KYC documents for bob LITE Savings Account are:

Driving license with photo

Passport

Voter’s ID Card

NREGA Job Card

Municipal or property tax receipt

Utility bills

Letter by National Population Register that contains the beneficiary’s name and address

Documents for students:

College or institution ID

Admission letter from the college or institution

An allotment letter on letter head of the college or institution

KYC documents for foreign nationals:

Passport

Valid Indian Visa

Address proof noting the current overseas address, such as Foreign Driving License

Documnts required for foreign students:

Passport

Address proof having the current overseas address, including driving license, Social Security Card National Identification Card, among others.

Valid Indian Visa

PAN

Form 60