To prosecute ten police officers in Rs 2.4 crore fraud case, Delhi Lieutenant Governor given approval

A Raj Niwas announcement on Sunday stated that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given permission to prosecute ten Delhi Police officers in a case involving the misappropriation of Rs 2.44 crore in government funds.

On October 1, 2019, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police filed a formal complaint (FIR) alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust against five constables, three head constables, and two female sub-inspectors who were assigned to the Outer District.

Meena Kumari and Harender, two female sub-inspectors, head constables Vijender Singh, Viju PK, and Anand Kumar, and constables Krishan Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravinder, Sanjay Dahiya, and Rohit were among the accused. According to the statement, they are accused of embezzling Rs 2.44 crore for their own purposes.

The Home Department said in their request for approval to prosecute four police officers that Krishan, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari had ‘admitted’ in their disclosure statements that they had embezzled public funds.

Invoking the provisions of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, the Delhi Police has already dismissed Krishan Kumar, Vijender Singh, Anil Kumar, and Meena Kumari from their positions. According to the statement, the EOW has filed a charge sheet against the four.