Diwali 2023: These countries also celebrate ‘festival of lights’

Mumbai: Hindus across the globe celebrate Diwali. Diwali, also known as Deepavali is the festival of lights. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12, 2023.

Diwali is not only celebrated in India only but other countries of the world also. Here some other countries that also celebrate Diwali.

Indonesia: Diwali here is celebrated with much fanfare.

Malaysia: Diwali in Malaysia is a public holiday. Hindus constitute about 8% of Malaysia’s population. Diwali, also known as Hari Diwali in Malaysia. The festival begins with the traditional ritual of bathing in oil before dawn, following which prayers are said and visits are made to temples.

Fiji: Diwali is a public holiday in Fiji. The island nation has a huge population of Hindus. People shop new clothes, exchange gifts and sweets with their loved ones, clean their houses and beautify their homes with numerous decorations and lights.

Nepal: Diwali, known as Tihar in Nepal. In Nepal the festival is celebrated to honor Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and Ganesha, the lord of new beginnings. The festivities in Nepal last for five days and each day has its very own significance. On the second day of the five-day Diwali celebrations in Nepal, people celebrates Kukur Tihar or ‘day of the dogs’. People worshipp dogs on this day. On this day, dogs are worshipped early in the morning and adorned with flowers and vermillion tikka.

Guyana: The Republic of Guyana in South America celebrates Diwali as per the Hindu calendar and also observers a national holiday.

Sri Lanka: Diwali, popularly known as Deepawali in Sri Lanka, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals of the place. Associated to the epic Ramayana, Sri Lanka celebrates the festival for five whole days.

Thailand: Diwali in Thailand is celebrated under the name of Loi Krathong which means, ‘to float a basket’ and is observed on the full moon day of the 12th month according to the Thai calendar. A sensational display of fireworks take place across the country, hot air balloons made of rice paper are released in the sky and lamps made of banana leaves and candles are set afloat in almost all bodies.

Singapore: Deepavali is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in Singapore.

Mauritius: Diwali is observed as a public holiday here.