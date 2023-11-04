Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh100,000

Dubai: Abdul Gafoor, an Indian national won Dh100,000 in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Abdul Gafoor, who works as a a taxi driver in Sharjah. He arrived in Sharjah 7 months ago.

The other two winners of Mahzooz’s Dh100,000 guaranteed weekly prize were also Indian nationals: 40-year-old Abu Dhabi resident Pratik and Sathiya. The top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week.

8 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh18,750 each. 698 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh214 each. 12,457 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35 (total: Dh435,995). 81,437 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each, (total: Dh407,185). A total of 94,600 winners shared the total prize of Dh1,443,180.

