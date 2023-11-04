Mercedes-Benz launches GLE SUV in India: Price, features

Mumbai: The German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the facelifted version of the GLE SUV in India. The SUV is priced at Rs 96.40 lakh(ex-showroom). Customers will be able to select from three versions of the GLE, with deliveries expected in November 2023.

The facelifted GLE gets reworked bumpers, new grille, fresh LED headlamps, taillights and alloys. The facelifted GLE comes with a new touch-sensitive steering wheel with haptic feedback buttons. It also has new trims and upholsteries, and a refreshed MBUX Infotainment system. Other features include AC vents with chrome surrounds, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, wireless Apple Carplay & Android Auto, 13-speaker Burmester surround sound system, wireless charging, USB Type C ports, a 360-degree camera, and Mercedes’ innovative ‘Transparent Bonnet’ function.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C43 in India: Price, features

The four-cylinder 300d generates 269 bhp and 550 Nm, the six-cylinder 450d produces 367 bhp and 750 Nm and the six-cylinder 4 All engines have a 48V ISG mild-hybrid system that adds 20 bhp more and 200Nm.