Kannur Youth Scammed of ?5 Lakh by Cybercriminals Posing as Mumbai Police

In a recent incident, cybercriminals successfully defrauded a young resident of Kannur, duping him of a significant sum amounting to Rs 5 lakh. The perpetrators posed as representatives of the anti-narcotics cell of the Mumbai Police, demonstrating a concerning level of sophistication in their deceit.

This unfortunate event is not isolated, as reported by the Kannur Cyber Police. Just last week, a 64-year-old man fell victim to an online gang that impersonated both the CBI and the Mumbai Police, resulting in a staggering loss of Rs 56 lakh.

The modus operandi employed by these criminals in the Kannur youth’s case involved a call from the gang, during which they claimed to be members of the Mumbai Police’s narcotic cell. The criminals alleged that they had intercepted a parcel from Taiwan, containing illegal substances such as MDMA, which was addressed to the unsuspecting young individual. To further their deception, they insisted on acquiring the youth’s bank details for the purpose of verifying his financial transactions.

What made this scam particularly convincing was the use of video communication, as a member of the gang conducted a video call on WhatsApp while donning a police uniform. This seemingly authentic interaction was intended to mislead the victim. The fraudsters then persuaded the youth to transfer Rs 5 lakh, under the pretense that it was a refundable process.

Tragically, the young individual realized the extent of the deception only after the money had been transferred, highlighting the need for increased awareness and vigilance in the face of such cybercrimes.