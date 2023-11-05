Suresh Gopi confronts journalist during ‘Garudan’ screening in Thrissur

Renowned actor and former Rajya Sabha MP, Suresh Gopi, once again made headlines as he engaged in a fiery dispute with a female journalist during a press event at the Girija Theatre, immediately following a screening of his latest film, “Garudan,” in Thrissur on Saturday.

The incident occurred during an exclusive, all-women screening of “Garudan” at the Girija Theatre, where journalists sought Suresh Gopi’s insights on the film and a recent critical article in the “Catholicasabha” mouthpiece by the Thrissur Archdiocese, targeting the BJP. Amidst sharing his thoughts on a previous controversial encounter with a female journalist in Kozhikode, the journalist in question directly confronted him about his stance on that incident, resulting in a heated and intense exchange. Responding to her probing questions, the actor displayed visible signs of agitation and, at one point, requested that she leave if she persisted in her line of inquiry.

Furthermore, he reiterated his unwavering position on the situation in Manipur, underscoring his belief in the necessity of men at the helm to address the issue effectively. Notably, Suresh Gopi is widely anticipated to be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur. This latest incident is likely to add a layer of complexity to his political journey in the region.