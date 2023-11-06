Shane Nigam and Mahima’s captivating chemistry lights up ‘Little Hearts’ once more.

Their captivating chemistry, previously witnessed in ‘RDX,’ is making a return in the upcoming Sandra Thomas and Wilson Thomas production, ‘Little Hearts.’ The film, directed by Aby Treesa Paul and Anto Jose Periera, promises to explore the dynamics of relationships, particularly the bond between a father and son and the connections between two families.

Reflecting on their journey since ‘RDX,’ Mahima expressed her surprise at the unexpected success of the film, saying, “We didn’t expect the film to be such a spectacular hit. I was also a bit skeptical about doing a film in Malayalam after a gap.”

Shane Nigam shared insights into the film’s theme, stating, ” ‘Little Hearts’ talks about relationships. The film beautifully depicts the relationship between a father and son and also between two families.” Mahima, discussing her role, added, “This role was offered soon after ‘RDX,’ and our pairing was also highly appreciated. The bond between my character Shosha and Shane’s Sibi has been charmingly etched in the film. The first schedule was in Idukki, and now the shooting is progressing in Kochi.”

When asked about their excitement at reuniting on screen, Mahima explained, “There is a comfort in sharing screen space with a co-star you had a nice time working with earlier. He takes time to open up, and I make friends easily. I was a bit scared when we first acted together. Since he was a spontaneous actor, I was worried if I would be able to match up. But all that vanished once we started shooting.”

Shane Nigam shared his perspective, saying, “The response to ‘RDX’ was really overwhelming. So I was hoping that we would get that same acceptance in ‘Little Hearts’ as well. We have a professional working relationship. I am happy that we could maintain that in this film as well.”