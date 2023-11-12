Donald Trump to expand his aggressive immigration policies if re-elected

Former US President Donald Trump, a potential candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is reportedly planning to intensify his strict immigration policies if he is re-elected, drawing inspiration from the “Eisenhower model,” a campaign in 1954 that detained and expelled Mexican immigrants. The New York Times revealed Trump’s proposed measures, which include the construction of large-scale detention camps for immigrants awaiting case processing, constituting what the Times calls “an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history.”

Based on interviews with several advisers, the report includes comments from Stephen Miller, a former senior adviser to Trump known for his anti-immigration stance. The plans involve the annual deportation of millions, including long-time US residents. In response, the Biden-Harris campaign condemned Trump’s immigration plans as “extreme, racist, cruel policies” designed to sow fear and division.

Trump’s measures also include reinstating the ban on individuals from specific Muslim-majority countries entering the US and rejecting asylum claims based on the assertion that migrants may carry other infectious diseases, similar to the approach during COVID-19.

The plan envisions the reassignment of federal agents and the deputization of local police and National Guard troops volunteered by Republican-led states to assist in large-scale roundups of undocumented individuals. Funding for this operation would come from the redirection of Pentagon funds, echoing the Trump administration’s use of Department of Defense funds during his first term to build the initial border fences on the US-Mexico border.

In a recent speech, Trump declared, “We’ll stop the invasion on our southern border and begin the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”