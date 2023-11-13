India urges Canada action on extremism and freedom of expression misuse in UN

India has urged Canada to combat the misuse of freedom of expression, curb the activities of extremist groups, and prevent attacks on religious minority worship places. The call was made during a meeting in Geneva where Canada’s human rights record underwent its fourth review by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group in November.

The UPR Working Group, comprised of 47 UN Human Rights Council member states, regularly evaluates the human rights records of all UN Member States. Despite diplomatic strains between India and Canada, Indian diplomat Mohammed Hussain emphasized the need for Canada to bolster its domestic framework, preventing the exploitation of freedom of expression for inciting violence and curbing activities of extremist groups.

Highlighting concerns, India urged Canada to effectively prevent attacks on religious and racial minority places of worship. Additionally, there was a call to enhance legislative measures to combat hate crimes and hate speech. Beyond these issues, India directed Canada to address indigenous rights, urging an end to structural discrimination against indigenous children and the rectification of disparities in accessing services for all children.

The comments reflect the diplomatic tensions between the two nations and India’s advocacy for comprehensive measures to safeguard freedom of expression, combat extremism, and protect the rights of minorities and indigenous communities within Canada’s borders.