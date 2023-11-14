ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to face New Zealand in semi tomorrow: Possible playing XI

Mumbai: Hosts India will face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15. After 9 victories in 9 matches, the Indian team finished at the top of the points table. New Zealand finished 4th to qualify for the semifinals.

This is the second time in a row these two teams are meeting in World Cup semifinals. New Zealand won the previous encounter in 2019 World Cup semifinals.

In their 117 head-to-head matches in the ODI format, India has secured victory 59 times, while New Zealand has won on 50 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie, and 7 matches concluded with no result.

Also Read:

Squads:

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult