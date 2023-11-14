Israeli army clashes claim lives of five Palestinians in West Bank

In the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, five Palestinians aged 21 to 29 lost their lives during clashes with Israeli forces, as reported by the director of Thabet hospital, Amin Khader. The fatalities occurred within the context of an Israeli army operation in the city. Witnesses described violent confrontations and observed a significant deployment of Israeli soldiers aiming to make arrests in the area. While the Israeli army acknowledged the operation in the same region of the occupied West Bank, it refrained from providing a specific reason or commenting on any Palestinian casualties.

This incident follows a Thursday operation in Jenin, where 14 Palestinians were killed, marking the highest death toll from a single raid in the West Bank since at least 2005, according to United Nations records. The Palestinian health ministry disclosed this information, and since October 7, officials on both sides have reported at least 180 Palestinian and three Israeli fatalities across the West Bank.