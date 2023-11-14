Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: Insertion of 3-Foot diameter pipe underway

Following landslides in Uttarkashi on Sunday, part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed, trapping approximately 40 workers inside. Current efforts are focused on clearing debris and rescuing the workers, who are reported to be safe and receiving food and oxygen through pre-existing pipes.

The incident occurred in the Silkyara section of the tunnel, intended to reach Barkot upon completion. The Union road transport ministry revealed that the collapse began at 5:30 am while 40 workers were engaged in reprofiling work, located 260-265 meters from the Silkyara portal. The collapse zone spans between 205 and 260 meters, trapping all 40 workers. Rescue teams have successfully cleared debris up to 28 meters, but around 32 meters more remain to be cleared. Continuous falling mud complicates the operation, leading rescuers to employ shotcreting (concrete spraying) machines, a time-consuming process.

In response to expert consultations and site evaluations, the Union ministry decided to utilize hydraulic jacks to push 3-foot diameter steel pipes through the remaining debris for worker evacuation. The tunnel, with an excavated diameter of 15.3 meters and a finished diameter of 12.77 meters, poses significant challenges to the rescue operation.

Simultaneously, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation has reassigned Colonel Deepak Patil, the former General Manager, who was transferred to Jaipur from Uttarkashi just a week ago, on November 6. Colonel Patil is now leading the rescue operations in Uttarkashi.