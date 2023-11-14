Woman faces charges for dumping newborn in Jammu & Kashmir Rivulet

In the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a woman has been charged for allegedly disposing of a newborn’s body in a rivulet, as reported by the local police. The lifeless infant was discovered in a rivulet close to Nabhan Mohalla in Rajouri, leading to the registration of a case under Section 318 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the concealment of birth by secret disposal of a deceased body.

Upon investigation, authorities revealed that Parvaiz Akhtar, the wife of Naheem Ahmed and a resident of Rajouri’s Niaka Panjgrian village, gave birth to the baby at GMC Associate Hospital in the district. Shockingly, on their way home from the hospital, the family allegedly discarded the newborn’s body into the nearby rivulet. The precise cause of the infant’s death is still under investigation, and the police are actively pursuing further leads in this distressing incident.