After women journalist reports misbehaviour, police question politician, actor Suresh Gopi

In relation to a complaint made by a woman journalist accusing him of misbehaviour during a meeting with reporters last month, actor-politician Suresh Gopi was questioned by police here on Wednesday.

Gopi spent almost three hours at the Nadakkavu police station, arriving at 11.45 am and departing at approximately 2:25 pm. From the sunroof of his car, he addressed the sizable gathering of BJP members and his followers as he was leaving the station, pleading with them to leave so as not to cause any issues for the police.

In addition, Gopi thanked the people for their love and the state’s top BJP leaders for their support. The actor was given a notice under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code, according to a police station officer in Nadakkavu. However, the actor’s arrest was not documented. According to the officer, by issuing a notice under section 41A of the CrPC, an accused person facing a sentence of less than seven years may be released from custody.

The officer added that Gopi’s statement has finished being recorded and that he has not yet been called to make another appearance.

The actress was called by the police to appear before the investigating officer at the Nadakkavu police station after the women journalist filed a complaint and a case was filed in response to it.

She complained to the city police commissioner and sent a video purportedly demonstrating the occurrence. The commissioner then forwarded the material to the local police station so that it might be investigated further.

The former Rajya Sabha member of the BJP found himself in hot water following the release of a video on the internet showing him putting his hand on a journalist’s shoulder during a meeting with many reporters. The journalist twice moved the hand away.

Fans, BJP officials, and Gopi’s admirers gathered outside the station as the actor was being questioned today and his statement was being recorded.

The actor had done nothing wrong, according to everyone who had gathered there since about nine in the morning, including the vast number of ladies of all ages.

‘No one is going to hurt him. He has aided innumerable individuals. He’s a good man. ‘The individuals there responded, ‘The accusations against him are false.’

They all declared that they wouldn’t leave until he left the police station. Senior BJP officials in Kerala, including K Surendran, the party’s state chairman, referred to the police action as ‘politically motivated’ earlier in the day and staged a protest march to the station.