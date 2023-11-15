The first reviews for Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic Napoleon are out

The initial reviews for Ridley Scott’s upcoming historical epic, “Napoleon,” featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, have emerged. The film portrays Napoleon Bonaparte’s rise to power as the French emperor and explores his relationship with Empress Joséphine. The promotional material suggested a nuanced portrayal, depicting Napoleon’s transformation from a military commander to the sovereign of much of Europe.

In addition to Phoenix and Kirby, the supporting cast comprises notable names such as Tahar Rahim, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Ian McNeice, Paul Rhys, John Hollingworth, Gavin Spokes, and Mark Bonnar.

As of now, “Napoleon” has garnered a score of 81 percent from 26 reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregation site.

Some reviews include:

Catherine Bray from Empire stated, “This is a historical epic which is constantly on the lookout for subtle ways to undercut historical epics.”

Kevin Maher from The Times UK noted, “The captivating power of Phoenix’s performance…hovers in a twitchy, shifty, grey zone between imperious outbursts, wounded vulnerability and puckish charm.”

David Rooney from The Hollywood Reporter expressed a less favorable opinion, mentioning, “For all its brawn and atmosphere…this is a distended historical tapestry too sprawling to remain compelling, particularly when its focus veers away from the central couple.”

Damon Wise from Deadline remarked, “The runtime doesn’t exactly fly by…but Napoleon, like its subject, gets where it’s going by stealth.”

“Napoleon” is scheduled for release on November 24.