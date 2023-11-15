Veteran CPM leader N Sankaraiah passes away

Prominent freedom fighter and centenarian leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), N Sankaraiah, aged 102, passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital. He had been undergoing treatment for fever and cold for the past two days. Sankaraiah’s mortal remains are being transported to his residence in Chromepet, where they will be available for public homage. Subsequently, his body will be kept for further homage at the CPM headquarters. The veteran leader is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences and announced that state honors would be given during the final rites. Soon after the news broke, Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with senior ministers, visited the private hospital where Sankaraiah’s body was kept to pay his last respects. CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan stated that the final rites are scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. in the presence of national CPM leaders. In mourning, CPM flags will be flown at half-mast for a week, and all party-related engagements will be canceled during this period.

Born on July 15, 1922, in Tirunelveli district, Sankaraiah was a founding member of the CPM and a stalwart advocate of communist ideals from a young age. He served as a legislator in the Tamil Nadu Assembly thrice in 1967, 1977, and 1980. Having spent nearly eight years in prison during the freedom struggle, Sankaraiah was released on August 14, 1947, a day before India gained independence from British rule. In 2021, the DMK government honored him with the Thagaisal Thamizhar (Distinguished Tamil Personality) Award.