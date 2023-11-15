Will Kohli Break the World Cup Knockout Jinx?

Virat Kohli’s performance in ICC World Cup knockout matches raises concerns, having scored only 73 runs in six games at an average of 12.16. Despite his reputation as the ‘chase master,’ Kohli struggled in critical encounters, notably scoring just one run in the last two World Cup semifinals against Australia and New Zealand.

Notably, India faced defeat in both those instances, adding weight to the impact of Kohli’s struggles. In the 2011 World Cup, he made 24 against Australia in the quarterfinals but managed only 9 and 35 in the semifinals and final against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. His struggles continued in the 2015 quarterfinal against Bangladesh, where he fell for just three.

It’s worth highlighting that Kohli’s recent knockout appearances have been while chasing, and he failed to reach double digits in the last three such matches. In contrast, his overall World Cup record boasts an impressive 1,624 runs from 35 matches at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 87.35, placing him third in the run-getters’ tally behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Despite these challenges, Kohli has excelled in the current World Cup edition, accumulating 594 runs in nine matches. With an opportunity to break Tendulkar’s record and level with him for the most ODIs tons (49), Kohli aims to overcome his knockout struggles. The upcoming semifinal against New Zealand, featuring the formidable trio of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner, presents a crucial test. Kohli’s performance will be pivotal in determining India’s fate, given his role in anchoring the team’s batting lineup.