A US military aircraft carrying eight individuals crashes near the Japanese coast

A US Osprey military aircraft, carrying eight individuals, crashed near the Japanese coast on Wednesday (Nov 19), as reported by AFP, according to the coastguard.

“We received information at 2:47 pm (0547 GMT) today that the US military’s Osprey crashed off Yakushima Island,” a spokeswoman informed AFP. “We were also notified that there were eight crew members on board,” she added, stating there is no further information at the moment.

Japanese broadcaster NHK disclosed that a US Osprey, departing from Iwakuni US base to Kadena base, crashed near Japan.

The CV-22 Osprey belonged to the US Yokota air base in Tokyo, according to defense ministry sources. The Osprey has a troubled history, marked by fatal crashes, including incidents in Australia and Norway.

In August, a crash in northern Australia resulted in the deaths of three US marines during a military exercise.

Notably, the Osprey crashed in 2017 off Australia’s north coast, causing three Marine casualties. This adds to previous incidents, such as 19 Marines dying in a 2000 crash in Arizona.

This month, a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean killed five US service members during a training exercise, though the aircraft’s origin wasn’t specified.