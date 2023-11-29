After the husband’s heart attack, divorced couple from Ghaziabad gets married again

Recently, a couple from Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, who had previously separated in 2018, got married again. While the spouse was receiving treatment for a heart ailment, they got back together.

After Vinay Jaiswal and Pooja Chaudhary were married in 2012, their differences surfaced within a year of each other’s union. They made the decision to file for divorce when things got out of hand.

Three courts heard their divorce case: the Supreme Court, a high court, and the Ghaziabad family court. Vinay and Pooja eventually got divorced in 2018 following a protracted legal struggle that lasted five years.

Vinay had to have major surgery after suffering a heart attack in August of this year. Pooja was excited to see her ex-husband and hurried to the hospital to greet him as soon as she learned about his procedure.

After spending more time together, their love blossomed once more, and they made the decision to set aside their differences and get married again.

In front of each other’s families, Vinay and Pooja remarried on November 23. The wedding took place at Kavi Nagar, Ghaziabad, at an Arya Samaj temple.

Vinay Jaiswal is employed at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) as an assistant manager, while Pooja Chaudhary, a native of Patna, was previously a teacher.