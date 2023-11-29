Air India Express starts direct flights to several destinations from this city: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express started operations from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The airline will connect Gwalior with Hyderabad and other cities. The list includes Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata.

Air India Express launched directs flights on Gwalior-Hyderabad route. Flight tickets can be booked from its official website or from any third-party portal.

Earlier, the airline introduced ‘Christmas Comes Early’ sale. Interested passengers can avail up to 30% on flight tickets. The offer is valid for bookings made till November 30 and for travel from December 2 to May 30 2024. The benefit can be avail from Air India’s official website or any third-party portal.

Logged-in members get an extra treat with complimentary Xpress Ahead Services and zero convenience fees on the airline’s mobile app and website. The Tata NeuPass Rewards Program members can earn up to 8% of NeuCoins, which will benefit their air travel. In addition, exclusive members can enjoy the benefits of meals, baggage, seats, flight change and cancellation fee waivers, among other.

The airline is offering deals on routes such as Bengaluru-Kochi,Bengaluru-Kannur, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram,Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru-Tiruchirappalli, along with discounted sale fares across its network.