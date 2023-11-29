Chennai’s Vande Bharat Boost: Kottayam Poised for Terminal Station Status

The Southern Railway is advocating for a new Vande Bharat train service along the Chennai-Kottayam route, sparking optimism for Kottayam’s potential elevation to a terminal station. Presently, the only originating express train from Kottayam is bound for Nilambur, formerly a passenger train, recently rebranded as an ‘express.’ The completion of track doubling and the addition of platforms at Kottayam have prompted persistent calls to designate it as a terminal station.

The proposed Vande Bharat service between Chennai and Kottayam is envisioned with eight coaches. Kottayam’s platforms 3 and 4, equipped with cleaning and water-filling facilities, can expedite necessary tasks within two hours and 30 minutes. Railway officials suggest the possibility of initiating more services from Kottayam if water-filling facilities extend to platforms 1 A and 5, requiring the installation of new pipelines. The Southern Railway’s proposal outlines Chennai as the location for rake maintenance.

In terms of scheduling, while express trains typically take 13 hours and 45 minutes for the Chennai-Kottayam journey, the proposed Vande Bharat aims for a faster nine-hour runtime. Special services are proposed from December 1 to January 29, 2024, with departures from Chennai at 2 pm on Fridays and Sundays, arriving in Kottayam at 11 pm. Departures from Kottayam are scheduled for 4 am, reaching Chennai by 1 pm.