Comedian and television personality David Walliams settle legal dispute with Fremantle

Comedian and TV personality David Walliams has reached a legal settlement with Fremantle, the production company behind Britain’s Got Talent, after derogatory and sexually explicit comments made by Walliams during a show recording were leaked.

The comments, recorded at the London Palladium in January 2020, prompted Walliams to file a lawsuit against Fremantle, alleging misuse of private information and violations of the UK General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Walliams claimed the production company caused him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

High Court documents revealed last month that Walliams had made offensive remarks about contestants during an audition, including using a derogatory term and making explicit comments about one participant. Both parties argued that these comments were part of a private conversation not meant for public broadcast.

Fremantle publicly apologized, expressing regret for the release of Walliams’ private conversations and acknowledging the distress caused to the comedian. The company announced an “amicable resolution” to the dispute and committed to reviewing production practices on Britain’s Got Talent to align with talent expectations and show requirements.

A Fremantle spokesperson stated, “We are pleased that we have achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute with David.” The company thanked Walliams for his contributions to the show’s success and expressed hope for future collaborations.

David Walliams, a prominent figure in the UK entertainment industry and a successful children’s book author, had previously publicly apologized for his remarks, emphasizing that the private conversations were not intended for public disclosure.