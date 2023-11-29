Country to ban disposable, single-use vape imports from January 1: Details

Sydney: Australia will ban imports of disposable, single-use vape from January 1. The ban will be expanded in March to include all non-therapeutic vapes, including refillable devices, while importers of vapes for medical purposes will need permit from the Office of Drug control. The government said that these devices as recreational products addicting children.

‘The block on single-use vapes is aimed at reversing a disturbing increase in vaping among young people. It was not sold as a recreational product, especially not one targeted to our kids, but that is what it has become. The great majority of vapes contain nicotine, and children are becoming addicted’, Health Minister Mark Butler said.

About 1 in 7 children aged 14-17 uses vapes, the government said in a statement. Legislation will also be introduced in 2024 to outlaw the manufacture, advertising or supply of disposable vapes in Australia.

Australia has a long record of fighting smoking. In 2012, it became the first country to introduce ‘plain packaging’ laws for cigarettes — a policy since copied by France, Britain and others. High taxes have pushed up the price of a packet to about Aus$50 (US$33).