Country to ban smoking on beaches, parks, forests, other public spaces

Paris: French government has decided to ban smoking on all beaches, in public parks, forests and some other public areas. France will impose ban on smoking as part of a national anti-tobacco plan presented by the health minister.

Minister of Health and Prevention Aurélien Rousseau said that tobacco products cause 75,000 avoidable deaths a year in France. He also announced a gradual price increase for cigarettes, saying that a packet would cost 12 euros ($13) in 2025, and 13 euros ($14) by 2027.

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

‘Beaches, parks, around schools — lots of places had started these experiments and now, it’s true, we’re heading to a general rule to show our determination,’ Aurélien Rousseau said.

France had already said in September it would ban disposable e-cigarettes. The government aims to create ‘the first tobacco-free generation by 2032’, as President Emmanuel Macron had promised, Rousseau said.